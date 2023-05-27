MP: 3 employees caught gambling at Janpad Panchayat office in Balaghat, suspended after picture goes viral

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A picture of three employees allegeldy gambling in the Janpad Panchayat Office, Varasivani is going viral on social media. Collector Girish Kumar Mishra has ordered their suspension with immediate effect.

According to the reports of Nai Duniya, the picture is said to be of Friday evening. Panchayat Coordination Officer Rajkumar Dhok, Mahesh Kumbare and Assistant Grade-III Manoj Chaure have been identified gambling in the picture.

Acting on the proposal of the Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Varasivani, Collector Girish Kumar Mishra has suspended the three employees with immediate effect and their headquarters have been kept as District Panchayat Office Balaghat during the suspension period.

According to the information, the district Varasivani office complex has been a den of gamblers and liquor drinkers for a long time, about which complaints often come to the fore.