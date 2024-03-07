MP: 3 Dead, 42 Injured After Overloaded Bus Collides With Truck In Sagar; 32-Seater Vehicle Was Carrying 70 Passengers

MP: 3 Dead, 42 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Sagar; 32-Seater Vehicle Was Carrying Over 70 Passengers |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, three people died while more than 40 got injured after an overloaded bus and a truck collided head-on in Sagar on Thursday morning. The deceased include the drivers of both the vehicles and a woman passenger. The injured have been taken to Khurai Civil Hospital while three people have been referred to Sagar District Hospital because of their critical condition.

The accident occurred at around 9.30 am at Mainsi Tiraha of Dhangar village on Khimlasa Road in Khurai. According to the police, the Sagar Transport bus was going from Bina to Sagar. There were more than 70 people in the 32 seater bus.

At a short distance from Khurai, the bus rammed into a truck coming from the other side. Passenger Savitri Kurmi, resident of Basahari village, truck driver Anees Khan, resident of Chandamau and bus driver Iqbal, resident of Sagar, died in the accident.

One of the injured said that the driver tried to save the bus but failed due to the narrow road. Most of the passengers traveling in the bus are said to be from Khimlasa and Basahari villages.

Matter under investigation: SDOP

When asked about whether the bus was overloaded, Khurai SDOP Sachin Parte said that the matter is being investigated. “Whose fault is it will become clear only after investigation,” he said.

Khurai BMO Dr. Shekhar Srivastava said that 38 injured were brought to the Civil Hospital. Prembai Patel (70), Sudha Samaiya (63) and Ghumani Bai Gaur (55) have been referred to Sagar District Hospital as their condition is critical.

Khurai Dehat police station in-charge Divya Prakash Tripathi said that on the report of injured Vijay Singh Lodhi, a case has been registered against the bus driver and investigation has been started.

Bus has fitness certificate till December

According to Sagar RTO officer Visu Shukla, the bus had both a fitness and insurance certificate. He said that the bus had a fitness certificate till December 20, 2024 and insurance till 15th December 2024.