MP: 3 Children Slip Into Canal, 2 Saved, 1 Missing In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three children slipped into the canal while sitting on the banks of the canal with their family and washing clothes in Morena on Thursday. The villagers immediately jumped into action and managed to save two of the children, but the third child is reported missing.

A rescue operation is underway to find the missing child. The incident occurred at the lower canal of Parasota Ghat, located in the jurisdiction of Jaura Police Station.

According to information, three children from Madhika Pura village near the Jaura Police Station area, identified as Pramod alias Chotu, aged 14, son of Jaswant Kushwaha, Ankita, aged 12, daughter of Siyaram Kushwaha, and Anjali, aged 14, daughter of Ramlakhan Kushwaha, went to wash clothes with their families in the canal this evening.

At around 5 PM, as the three children sat on the lower canal bank with their relatives, suddenly Pramod’s feet slipped. As he fell into the water, he extended his hand for help, which was caught by Anjali. To save Anjali, Ankita also grabbed her hand. However, due to the sudden incident, the children lost their balance and all three fell into the water. Hearing their screams for help, some bystanders rushed to the scene. Some men among them immediately jumped into the water without wasting any time to rescue the children and successfully managed to save two of them from drowning.

The villagers made efforts to rescue Pramod and Anjali from the water. Villagers worked hard to find Ankita, but her whereabouts could not be determined. Subsequently, the villagers informed the police.

Upon receiving the news, Sub-Inspector Vivek Tomar, stationed at the Jaura Police Station, immediately arrived at the scene with his team. Upon their arrival, they summoned the rescue team to search for the missing girl.