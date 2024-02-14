 MP: 3 Children Injured As Perching Birds Cause Fault In Electricity Line In Morena
Anamika PathakUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three children were injured as a result of a fault in the electricity line caused by birds perching on it in Morena district on Wednesday. The children, who sustained minor injuries, were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

The incident has been reported from Jori village near Hansai Chowk of the district.

Angered relatives of the injured children staged a protest near the substation, accusing the negligence of electricity department employees. They demanded the installation of boundary fencing around the substations to prevent such incidents in the future.

Such incidents common

According to local residents, such incidents of electrical faults causing harm have occurred multiple times in the area, despite complaints lodged with the electricity department. Indresh Kumar, the junior engineer of the electricity department, explained that the substation's operations had been suspended due to state-level issues, but now the matter has been resolved and boundary work will commence within a few days.

Fortunately, there were no serious casualties this time, but the incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers posed by faulty electrical infrastructure, especially in residential areas. 

