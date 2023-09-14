MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central election committee of the BJP put its seal on the names of around 40 candidates at a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to sources, the BJP may declare its second list anytime now. Nevertheless, it was not declared at the time of filing this report. According to sources, the party not only mulled over some probable candidates for 64 seats that it lost, but also discussed the names of candidates for some seats that it won.

The committee also discussed the names of those legislators who may not be given tickets this time. So, the names of those who might get tickets in place of these legislators also figured in the talks.

The party has stopped declaring the names of candidates for some seats out of 64 constituencies that it lost in 2018. The committee discussed the names of candidates for 46 seats. For rest of the seats, the names of candidates may be discussed for the third list.

According to sources, the names of Ambarish Sharma from Lahar, Imarti Devi from Dabra, Hirendra Singh from Raghogarh and Jayant Malaiya from Damoh are important among the candidates whom the committee took into consideration.

The BJP is initially declaring the names of candidates for those seats which it lost. The party will consider those seats where it is batting on a sticky wicket afterwards. The party will finally declare the names of candidates for those seats from where it got positive response about its legislators.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the leaders of the party’s state organisation made a panel of names after holding discussions with the central leaders. The central committee put its seal on the single name that the panel recommended.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)