MP: 27-year-Old Girl Thrashed By Rods While Returning From Coaching

Representational Pic |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman was waylaid and brutally thrashed with rods on her way to home in the old cantonment police station area of Gwalior on Wednesday. The miscreants even reached the hospital where the victim was undergoing treatment and assaulted her father.

A case has been registered against the accused in Thana Purani Chhawni and Bahodapur police station.

The girl student has also been threatened with acid attack and death if the accused do not withdraw the complaint, due to which the whole family is still in an atmosphere of panic.

The Girl Being Harassed For Past 2 Years

The 27-year-old daughter of Vijender Gaur, who lives near Rituraj Hotel in Old Cantonment police station area of Gwalior, is being harassed for the past several days by Shiva Gaur and Jai Gaur, residents of Bahodapur. The student's father told that two days ago, while returning from coaching near Talwar Wale Hanuman Mandir in Old Cantonment, both the accused along with their accomplices stopped their daughter's auto near Rituraj Hotel and assaulted her by taking her out of the auto and beat her with iron rods. Due to which 27-year-old student Sanjana Gaur has been seriously injured.

On which the complaint has been given by the complainant to the Bahodapur police station, but the accused have not been caught yet.

Further investigation is underway.

