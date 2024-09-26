 MP 26 September Weather Updates: Expect Heavy Rain In Jabalpur, Sagar & Chhindwara; Sluice Gates Of Dams Opens Amid Heavy Rain
MP 26 September Weather Updates: Expect Heavy Rain In Jabalpur, Sagar & Chhindwara; Sluice Gates Of Dams Opens Amid Heavy Rain

The Meteorological Department predicted that monsoon will bid its farewell in Madhya Pradesh in the month of October.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The strong system has became active in the state for the fourth time in September. There is an alert of heavy rain in 16 districts including Jabalpur and Sagar on Thursday. There may be light rain in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain. It is cloudy in Bhopal since morning.

There will be rain for the next two days as well in Indore on 27th September and Jabalpur, whereas Ujjain district will receive rain on divisions on 28th September majorly in Shahdol and Sagar.

Alert of heavy rain

There is an alert of heavy rain in Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Jhabua, Dhar, Mauganj, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandla and Sagar districts on Thursday.

Mandla district received maximum rainfall

This monsoon season, Jabalpur is at the forefront in terms of heavy rains. Mandla district has received maximum rainfall as 58.8 inches of water has fallen here while 55.1 inches of water has fallen in Seoni, 51.9 inches in Sheopur, more than 50 inches in Bhopal, Niwari and Sagar.

Sheopur has received twice the normal rainfall. Sidhi, Rajgarh, Dindori, Raisen and Chhindwara are included in the top-10 districts with highest rainfall.

Dams overflow

The dams and ponds of the state have once again overflowed. Many dams and ponds were filled with water on Wednesday.

In this season, 200 out of 250 dams in the state have been overflowed due to the strong rain system. Dams such as Bargi, Banganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerava, Bhadbhada, whose gates are opened approximately 6 to 10 times in the season.

