 MP: 25 Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into Ditch In Jabalpur
The injured passengers were sent to a hospital in Katangi for treatment with the help of the locals.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
MP: 25 Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into Ditch In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus went out of control and fell into a ditch in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening. There were about 25 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident all of whom have been reported to be injured. 

Visuals from the spot showed the bus fallen into the ditch on the side of the main road. 

According to information, the incident has been reported near Belkhadu under Katangi police station area. The bus, owned by Shri Jain Bus Service runs between Jabalpur-Damoh-Sagar. The injured passengers were sent to a hospital in Katangi for treatment with the help of the locals.

Initial reports suggest that the bus went out of control after its wheel hit a pothole. Soon after receiving information, Katangi police reached the spot. The injured passengers were sent to Jabalpur by another bus. 

FP Photo

Similar incidents of accidents involving passenger buses have come to fore from several parts of the state in the past few days. Recently, four people, including a student, were injured after a chartered bus rammed into a school bus near Rajiv Gandhi Sqaure in Indore. The collision was so intense that the school bus lost control and further rammed into a truck parked ahead of it. 

