MP: 23k Village, 314 Janpad Panchayat Personnel To Be Trained For New Births, Deaths Registration

Representational image |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Census Operations, Madhya Pradesh, will train secretaries of 23,169 village panchayats at the block level from July 22 to August 2 this year. It will also train the designated personnel from 314 janpad panchayats and urban local bodies.

The training will enable them to upload information about births and deaths on the designated portal. Timely, prompt and accurate information on births and deaths will not only help in quicker settlement of cases related to inheritance and mutation of property but also generate a permanent proof for date of birth. Most importantly, it will provide dynamic data on population of the country.

The census is conducted once in every 10 years. 'But if updated and accurate information on births and deaths is available, we can calculate the countryís population at any point of time, using a base figure,' Director of Census Operations for Madhya Pradesh, Bhavana Walimbe, said.