 MP: 23k Village, 314 Janpad Panchayat Personnel To Be Trained For New Births, Deaths Registration
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 23k Village, 314 Janpad Panchayat Personnel To Be Trained For New Births, Deaths Registration

MP: 23k Village, 314 Janpad Panchayat Personnel To Be Trained For New Births, Deaths Registration

Timely, prompt and accurate information on births and deaths will not only help in quicker settlement of cases related to inheritance and mutation of property but also generate a permanent proof for date of birth.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Census Operations, Madhya Pradesh, will train secretaries of 23,169 village panchayats at the block level from July 22 to August 2 this year. It will also train the designated personnel from 314 janpad panchayats and urban local bodies.

The training will enable them to upload information about births and deaths on the designated portal. Timely, prompt and accurate information on births and deaths will not only help in quicker settlement of cases related to inheritance and mutation of property but also generate a permanent proof for date of birth. Most importantly, it will provide dynamic data on population of the country.

Read Also
ASI Shoots Self In Bhopal, Was Depressed Since Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer
article-image

The census is conducted once in every 10 years. 'But if updated and accurate information on births and deaths is available, we can calculate the countryís population at any point of time, using a base figure,' Director of Census Operations for Madhya Pradesh, Bhavana Walimbe, said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 36,000+ Surplus Teachers In Govt Schools Across State; 1,134 Teachers In Bhopal, 1,399 In Indore...

MP: 36,000+ Surplus Teachers In Govt Schools Across State; 1,134 Teachers In Bhopal, 1,399 In Indore...

MP: 23k Village, 314 Janpad Panchayat Personnel To Be Trained For New Births, Deaths Registration

MP: 23k Village, 314 Janpad Panchayat Personnel To Be Trained For New Births, Deaths Registration

MP: Zila Panchayat Meeting Descends Into Chaos Over Delay In Carrying Out Development Works In Their...

MP: Zila Panchayat Meeting Descends Into Chaos Over Delay In Carrying Out Development Works In Their...

World Population Day: 35-Year-Old Baiga Woman In MP Gives Birth To 10th Baby

World Population Day: 35-Year-Old Baiga Woman In MP Gives Birth To 10th Baby

MP Monsoon Watch: Rain Lashes Parts Of MP, More Showers Expected Today

MP Monsoon Watch: Rain Lashes Parts Of MP, More Showers Expected Today