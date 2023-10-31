MP: 21-Year-Old Man Held, Liquor Confiscated

Representational photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The rural police claimed to have confiscated six cartons of country-made liquor. The police got a tipoff on Monday that a man was standing near the canal with a plastic sac on Kulamadhi road. A police team rushed to the spot and caught hold of the man who identified himself as Abhishek Choure (21).

The police said that Choure was a criminal against whom several cases had been registered. According to TI Praveen Chouhan, the police confiscated 54 litres of liquor from his possession. The city police launched a campaign against criminals and liquor manufacturers after the Model Code of Conduct came into force. The action was taken following the instructions of superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh.

