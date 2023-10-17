MP: 2-Year-Old Found Dead Under Bed In Own House In Jabalpur

Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A suspicious death case came to fore on Tuesday morning in which a 2-year-old girl child was found dead under the sofa in the drawing room of her house.

According to information, the child is the daughter of Mohammad Shakeel, the resident of Sanjay Gandhi ward under Hanumantala police station jurisdiction of Jabalpur.

The girl was missing since 2 O’clock on Monday. After failing to find her, the family members lodged a missing report at the police station.

Acting on the complaint, the police started to investigate immediately. On the basis of suspicion, the police first of all conducted a search operation in the house of the complainant itself.

During the search, the police team found the dead body of the girl under the sofa kept in the drawing room of the house.

After finding the body, police sent it for post-mortem. Further investifgations are going on to find out if it was a murder or an accident.