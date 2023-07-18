MP: 2-Year-Old Asmita Falls Into Open Borewell In Vidisha; Cops, Digging Machines On Rescue Mission

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A 2-year-old girl fell into an open borewell in the courtyard of a house in Kajri Barkheda village of Vidisha district on Tuesday. Police, along with a team of district administration have swung into rescue operation. The toddler's name is said be Asmita, daughter of Inder Singh.

Read Also On Cam: 3 Muslim Youths Held For Spitting On Mahakal Procession In Ujjain

SDM of the district, Harshal Chowdhary has reached the spot as soon as information was received. Rescue operation also has been commenced with JCB digging the area around bore well.

Efforts are being made to get the girl out of the bore well with the help of a rope.

Further details are awaited.

2.5-Year-Old Shrishti Died In Open Borewell In Sehore

Last month, on June 8, a 2.5-year-old girl Shristi allegedly fell into an open borewell in Sehore. SDRF, NDRF, Robot and digging machines were deployed for joint rescue operation. The rescue efforts went on for 55 hours, however Shrishti could not be saved.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)