 MP: 2-Year-Old Asmita Falls Into Open Borewell In Vidisha; Cops, Digging Machines On Rescue Mission
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 2-Year-Old Asmita Falls Into Open Borewell In Vidisha; Cops, Digging Machines On Rescue Mission

MP: 2-Year-Old Asmita Falls Into Open Borewell In Vidisha; Cops, Digging Machines On Rescue Mission

The toddler's name is said be Asmita who is the daughter of Inder Singh. Also, borewell is estimated to be 15 feet deep.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A 2-year-old girl fell into an open borewell in the courtyard of a house in Kajri Barkheda village of Vidisha district on Tuesday. Police, along with a team of district administration have swung into rescue operation. The toddler's name is said be Asmita, daughter of Inder Singh.

Read Also
On Cam: 3 Muslim Youths Held For Spitting On Mahakal Procession In Ujjain
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Rambai Creates Ruckus At Municipal Office, Hurls Abuses Over Bribery...
article-image

SDM of the district, Harshal Chowdhary has reached the spot as soon as information was received. Rescue operation also has been commenced with JCB digging the area around bore well.

Efforts are being made to get the girl out of the bore well with the help of a rope.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Sehore Borewell Rescue Update: Toddler Declared Dead, Was Pulled Out After 55-Hour Joint Operation...
article-image

2.5-Year-Old Shrishti Died In Open Borewell In Sehore

Last month, on June 8, a 2.5-year-old girl Shristi allegedly fell into an open borewell in Sehore. SDRF, NDRF, Robot and digging machines were deployed for joint rescue operation. The rescue efforts went on for 55 hours, however Shrishti could not be saved.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2-Year-Old Asmita Falls Into Open Borewell In Vidisha; Cops, Digging Machines On Rescue Mission

MP: 2-Year-Old Asmita Falls Into Open Borewell In Vidisha; Cops, Digging Machines On Rescue Mission

MP: NIA Attaches Poultry Farm Over ISIS-Inspired Terror Conspiracy Case

MP: NIA Attaches Poultry Farm Over ISIS-Inspired Terror Conspiracy Case

MP: 3 More Cheetahs Infected By Septicemia Due To Radio Collars In Kuno, South African Team To...

MP: 3 More Cheetahs Infected By Septicemia Due To Radio Collars In Kuno, South African Team To...

Bhopal: Nath In Trouble Over US Diplomacy's Old Report; BJP Demands Action

Bhopal: Nath In Trouble Over US Diplomacy's Old Report; BJP Demands Action

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Rambai Creates Ruckus At Municipal Office, Hurls Abuses Over Bribery...

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Rambai Creates Ruckus At Municipal Office, Hurls Abuses Over Bribery...