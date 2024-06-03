MP: 2 Women, Their Aide Convicted In 6-Year-Old Murder Case In Bhind, Get Life-Term Imprisonment

Representational Picture

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two women and a man were convicted in a six-year-old murder case in Bhind. The Bhind court heard both the plaintiff and defendant, and based on witnesses and evidence, it sentenced three people to life imprisonment along with a fine on Monday.

According to information, six years ago in 2018, the convicts attacked a father-son duo with a rod and axe for opposing the illegal sale of liquor. While the son, Devesh Sharma, got saved, his father, Ramsingh Sharma, succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Avdhesh Chaudhary stated that in 2018, in Simar village under Baraso police station, the complainant, Devesh Sharma, opposed the sale of illegal liquor. In response, individuals from the accused's side attacked Devesh Sharma and his father, Ramsingh Sharma, with sticks and rods. Devesh filed a case against the accused at the police station under sections for attempted murder and murder.

The court heard the case, and both parties were involved. Based on witnesses and evidence, the police found Brijmohan, Satyawati, and Ushadevi, along with two others, guilty.

According to the information, there were a total six accused in this case. Among them, accused Vidyarama Sharma and Shobharam Sharma have passed away, and another accused is a minor. The Bhind court sentenced Brijmohan, Satyawati, and Ushadevi to life imprisonment. The three convicted individuals have been sent to jail by the police.