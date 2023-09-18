 MP: 2 Leopard Brothers Gaurav And Shaurya, Released In Big Enclosure In Kuno National Park
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 2 Leopard Brothers Gaurav And Shaurya, Released In Big Enclosure In Kuno National Park

MP: 2 Leopard Brothers Gaurav And Shaurya, Released In Big Enclosure In Kuno National Park

Project Cheetah in Kuno National Park has completed one year.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Two male brother leopards were released in a larger enclosure in Kuno National Park on Monday.

According to information, male cheetahs named Gaurav and Shaurya have been released. They were imprisoned for a health check-up. After being released in a big enclosure, they were seen hunting and arranging their own food and also running around.

Project Cheetah in Kuno National Park has completed one year.

Read Also
MP: Heavy Rains Pushes Unveiling Of 108-Feet Tall Statue Of Lord Adi Shankaracharya In Omkareshwar...
article-image

After the continuous deaths of cheetahs in Kuno National Park, all the cheetahs were first brought from the open forest to a large enclosure. Later, from the large enclosure they were kept in separate booths for health testing, where the health of the cheetahs was tested one after another. During the health checkup, the radio collars of 6 leopards were removed and the radio collars were examined and after the health checkup of all the leopards, they were again shifted to different pens. These two real brothers Gaurav and Shaurya were released in a large enclosure.

After the death of 9 cheetahs one after the other in Kuno in the last months, on the advice of Cheetah Experts, the Kuno management had got the health checkup of all 15 cheetahs including the cubs done.

Read Also
Bhopal: 3 Orange Line Metro Coaches, Engine Unloaded at Subhash Nagar Depot, Trial Run By Sept End...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Absconding Criminal Yasin Malik Held By Talaiyya Police

Bhopal: Absconding Criminal Yasin Malik Held By Talaiyya Police

Bhopal: ‘Hard Work Essential To Fulfil Your Dreams’

Bhopal: ‘Hard Work Essential To Fulfil Your Dreams’

Bhopal: Youth Preparing For Competitive Exams Kills Self

Bhopal: Youth Preparing For Competitive Exams Kills Self

Bhopal Ke Raja Turns 76; Fest At Pipal Chowk Since 1947

Bhopal Ke Raja Turns 76; Fest At Pipal Chowk Since 1947

Bhopal: Man Dies As Car Rams Into Electric Pole, Friend Critical

Bhopal: Man Dies As Car Rams Into Electric Pole, Friend Critical