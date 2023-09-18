MP: 2 Leopard Brothers Gaurav And Shaurya, Released In Big Enclosure In Kuno National Park

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Two male brother leopards were released in a larger enclosure in Kuno National Park on Monday.

According to information, male cheetahs named Gaurav and Shaurya have been released. They were imprisoned for a health check-up. After being released in a big enclosure, they were seen hunting and arranging their own food and also running around.

Project Cheetah in Kuno National Park has completed one year.

After the continuous deaths of cheetahs in Kuno National Park, all the cheetahs were first brought from the open forest to a large enclosure. Later, from the large enclosure they were kept in separate booths for health testing, where the health of the cheetahs was tested one after another. During the health checkup, the radio collars of 6 leopards were removed and the radio collars were examined and after the health checkup of all the leopards, they were again shifted to different pens. These two real brothers Gaurav and Shaurya were released in a large enclosure.

After the death of 9 cheetahs one after the other in Kuno in the last months, on the advice of Cheetah Experts, the Kuno management had got the health checkup of all 15 cheetahs including the cubs done.