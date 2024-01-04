MP: 3 Including Father-Son Duo Dead As Motorbikes Collide In Betul

MP: 2 Including Father-Son Dead As Motorbikes Collide In Betul |

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Two motorcycles collided head-on in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, killing a father, his young kid, and another person on Thursday.

Anjana Dhurve, inspector of the Bhainsdehi police station, said that the accident happened on Wednesday at around 7 p.m. on the Kukru-Khamla road near Lahar village, around 75 kilometres from the district headquarters. Five people were riding in the two vehicles at the time.

She said that three people, named as Suresh Gannu Barskar (30), Ravindra Kasdekar (28), and his kid Priyanshu (3), passed away immediately.

Ravindra Kasdekar, a resident of village Basner, was going to Basner on bike with his 3-year-old son Priyanshu Kasdekar and Chhotu Kasdekar. On the other hand, Suresh Gannu Barskar, a resident of Harimau and Mangal Kashiram were coming on the bike from the front.

Injured undergoing treatment

Suddenly both the bikes collided head-on on the way near Lahas village.

According to the official, two more people were hurt and were admitted to a neighbourhood health centre.

A case has been registered by the police in relation to the accident.

In a similar incident, two youths, including a minor boy, died after their bike collided with a four-wheeler at Harda’s Nandwa village on Tuesday.