 MP: 2 Dead, 10 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Narsinghpur
The accident took place when the bus was on its way to Indore from Satna.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and 10 others injured on Friday morning when their bus collided with a truck in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The accident took place when the bus was on its way to Indore from Satna, Suatala police station in charge Jyoti Dixit said.

"The deceased have been identified as Sukhendra Vishwakarma (45) and Raju (25), who was working as a helper in the bus. The 10 injured persons have been hospitalised," the official added.

