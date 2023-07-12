 MP: 17-Year-Old Student Dies Of Heart Failure At School Assembly In Chhatarpur
Father donates eyes of the deceased.  

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
MP: 17-Year-Old Student Dies Of Heart Failure At School Assembly In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy standing at the school assembly fell to the ground on Monday. The school staff tried to revive him, but the boy, Sarthak, had already died.

He was the son of a well-known businessman in the city, Alok Tikaria. Sarthak got up at 6 am and, after getting, left for school. He was standing in the assembly along with other children.

Sarthak suddenly fell to the ground, and the efforts of the school staff and teachers to revive him came to naught. On getting information, his family members rushed to the school and Sarthak was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Sarthak’s father announced that his eyes would be donated. A team of doctors from Sadguru Eye Hospital in Chitrakoot came to the spot and took out the eyes of Sarthak after a minor operation.

Dr Arvind Singh of the district hospital confirmed the death of Sarthak because of cardiac arrest. Such incident of heart failure is rare, and that there are only ten minutes to save a patient, Dr Singh said. 

