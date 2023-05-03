MP: 156 couples tie knot at mass wedding ceremony in Ganjbasoda

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagar Palika Parishad organised the wedding of 156 couples. After the ceremony, they were presented a cheque of Rs 49,000. The celebration was part of Kanya Vivaha Yojna. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually addressed and blessed the newly-weds.

There are 44.85 lakh Ladli-Laxmis and nearly 1.25 crore Ladli-Behnas.

Bridegrooms reached Lal Parade ground by bus. Chairperson of Nagar Palika Shashi Anil Yadav, BJP’s district president Rakesh Jadaun, sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Rai and other officials took part in the bridegroom’s procession. Many of them danced to the tune of band.

Pandits and Kajis were also there to complete the ceremonies.

Legislator from Kurwai Hari Singh Sapre said that the Congress had never organised such events.

