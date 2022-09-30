MP: 15 diamonds weighing 35.86 carats mined in Panna in two days

Photo Credit: Pexels

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15 diamonds were mined by people in the last two days in the shallow mines of Panna in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The stones collectively weigh a total of 35.86 carat and will fetch around Rs 1 crore during the official auction, he said.

Prakash Majumdar, a labourer, found a diamond weighing 3.64 carat at Jaruapar mines on Wednesday, mining department inspector Anupam Singh said.

Similarly, Kallu Sonkar extracted a 6.81 carat diamond, Rajesh Jain 2.28 carats, Rahul Agrawal 4.32 carats and Rajabai Raikwar 1.77 carat stones from the mines in Krishnakalyanpur Pati, he said.

At least 10 diamonds of varying weights were extracted from the shallow mines of Krishnakalyanpur Pati on Thursday, the official said.

Dukman Ahirwar became the luckiest miner, as he found six diamonds weighing about 2.46 carats, he said.

Similarly, Ashok Khare extracted two diamonds of 6.37 carats, while Jagan Jadia found a stone weighing 4.74 carats and Lakhan Kevat 3.47 carats, the official said.

The precious stones were deposited with the Diamond Office and will be auctioned from October 18 onwards, he said.

The raw diamonds will be auctioned and the proceeds after deduction of the government royalty and taxes will go to the people who found the stones, the official said.