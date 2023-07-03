MP: 13-Year-Old Girl Out To Defecate Raped And Murdered In Shivpuri Hill

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl, who had gone to defecate on the nearby hill, was allegedly raped and murdered in Shivpuri on Monday. Taking the body into custody, the police registered a case against the accused and started searching for him.

According to the information, a 13-year-old girl from Mungavali village had gone to the nearby hill to defecate. When she did not return till late, the family panicked and started searching for her. During the search, the relatives saw her lying unconsciously half-naked with marks on neck and body.

According to the relatives, the girl was strangled to death. The relatives immediately informed the police about the incident.

Police reached the spot, took the body and sent it for postmortem.

The relatives told that the accused first raped the innocent and then he was murdered. The police have identified the accused as Ishansh Khan. Ishansh was seen going towards the hill this morning. The accused is known to be a habitual criminal on whom cases are registered in more than 1 dozen different police stations.

The Family Should Get Govt. Job

After getting information about the incident, Bhim Army workers including Bahujan Samaj reached the spot and demanded from the administrative officials present on the spot that the family should get a government job, financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh, protection of the victim's family, an arms licence and 5 bighas of land.

Along with this, the accused should be arrested within 5 days and sent to jail, and the death sentence. Besides this, if the accused is not caught within 5 days, then they will be bound to do fierce agitation, the responsibility of which will be on the administration.

Shivpuri SDM, Vivek Raghuvanshi, who reached the spot, said that all possible help implemented by the administration will be provided to the victim's family.