MP: 115 Cataract Surgeries Performed At SSEH In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Over 115 free cataract surgeries were performed at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital (SSEH) on Saturday with the help of Jeev Sewa Sansthan and a Canada-based philanthropist Sunil Tulsiyani.

The patients were brought from Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Kothri, Ashta, Sehore, Bankhedi and Sohagpur.

Tulsiani met the patients and enquired after their health and about the services rendered to them by the hospital. The patients told Tulsiani that they were getting all facilities and services free of cost.

