MP: 10th standard student commits suicide

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of 10th standard resident of village Intkhedi committed suicide at her home. She hanged herself with the ceiling fan on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. No suicide note was found.

Police station in-charge Kailash Bharadwaj told Free Press that the girl is identified as a Shajal Jaat aged 15 years. She was a student in 10th standard and her father is involved in agriculture farming.

On Sunday evening the parents saw the girl hanging at her home. The family members put down the girl and took her to the nearby hospital. In the hospital, she died during the course of treatment around 9.45 pm. The parents reported the matter to the police.

On Monday after the post-mortem, the body has been handed to the family for the last rites.

The police have registered the case and have started the investigation.