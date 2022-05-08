Mother’s Day today; single mothers struggle to play mom, dad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veena Doble, 37, is yet to recover from the shock of the sudden death of her husband during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. “Jeene ka man to nahin karta lekin bacchon ki khatir jeena pad raha hai (Life has lost its meaning but I have to live on for the sake of my children)”, she says.

Veena got married to Shyam Sundar Doble in 2007. Her husband’s family hails from Pandhurna in Chhindwara district. Shyam used to run coaching classes and had also started a play school. He lived with his family on the first floor of their house in Elixir Garden, a covered campus in Karond locality of the city. The ground floor was occupied by his elder brother who was a banker, his family comprising his wife and three children.

Both the brothers succumbed to Covid-19 within a gap of five days in April 2021 and their whole world came crashing down around Veena and her sister-in-law Sneha, 47. “My husband and his brother used to manage everything and we just ran the household,” Veena says.

For about two months, Veena and her sister-in-law were too dazed to think what awaited them. They not only had to manage the household expenses but also take care of their children.

Veena has two children - a daughter, 11, and a son, 9. “My daughter was close to her father. He used to oil her hair. She ate her meals with him, slept with him,” she says.

Veena, however, could not be in mourning for long. “For some months, my mother and father lived with me alternately for a month each. The neighbours and some social organisations also helped. But ultimately, I had to manage things myself.”

A post graduate in Hindi, Veena now gives tuitions at home to make ends meet. She is also trying to revive the playschool that was run by her husband. “But the parents of the children think I won’t be able to run the school alone,” she says.

Now she has to play the role of father and mother of her children. “I am trying to do it as best as I can,” Veena says.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:09 AM IST