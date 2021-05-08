Mothers Day Special: Toffees tomorrow, for sure, says Mom-for-Today, the child's nurse

BHOPAL: Nurses posted in the Covid wards of the cityís hospitals have played the role of mothers of Covid-positive children admitted to hospitals. They feed and give them medicines. They play with them and tell them stories. They try their best to keep them happy and comfortable as they would their own children, even as they have to keep away from the latter due to fear of infection.

Unlike most other diseases, Covid patients have to be in isolation. Their family and friends cannot meet them. While it is difficult for even adults to cope with this situation, for children, it is next to impossible.

And it is here that the nurses have a role to play. On the eve of Motherís Day, Free Press spoke to some of them. Excerpts: