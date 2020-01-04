Most places across Madhya Pradesh record drop in min temp

BHOPAL: State capital recorded the coldest day and Shivpuri recorded coldest night in state on Saturday. Bhopal shivered with drop of 3.5 degree Celsius on Saturday. In day time, it was bone –chilling cold. It also recorded 3 degree Celsius drop in night temperature. It was coldest day in Bhopal with 17 degree Celsius and coldest night in Shivpuri with 5 degree Celsius degree Celsius in the state.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 17 degree Celsius with drop of 3.5 degree Celsius, was 7.2 degree Celsius below normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius with sudden fall of 3 degree Celsius, was slightly above normal.

Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degree Celsius while it recorded a maximum temperature of 20.8 degree Celsius.

Rajgarh recorded a fall of 3 degree Celsius in day temperature. Damoh and sagar recorded drop of 4.5 degree Celsius and 3.4 degree Celsius respectively in night temperature.

Senior officer of meteorological department GD Mishra said, “Western disturbance combined with the low cloud formation is preventing sun rays to reach the plains. Cold spell is because of a mixture of factors which included the northwesterly winds blowing from Himalayas and a spell of heavy snowfall in the middle of the month. Most parts in the states are witnessing thick fog in morning, cold winds till afternoon. Thus with sun hiding behind clouds most places across MP recorded drop in night temperature.”