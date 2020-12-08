Most parts of Bhopal unaffected by nationwide bandh by farmers

BHOPAL: Most parts of the state capital remained unaffected by the nationwide bandh called by farmers’ associations and political parties on Tuesday.

Congress leaders staged a protest at Roshanpura Square and some farmers who were trying to enter the city to join the protests at Roshanpura Square were stopped at the Chuna Bhatti area. The protesters were carrying rations and other camping gear on tractors and had set up camps at Chuna Bhatti Square. They claimed that they were not going to leave the spot until the Centre rescinded the three Bills. Huge police contingents were deployed at the square and they were trying to shift the protesters from the spot.

Life normal in Bhopal

Life in Bhopal city was normal, but was badly hit in the Chuna Bhatti area. The markets remained open, but, in the daytime, few shoppers were seen in the markets. In the evening, the markets again resumed their everyday routine. Congressmen asked shopkeepers to close their shops just for four hours in support of farmers.

‘Black laws for farmers’

At Roshanpura Square, former PCC president Arun Yadav, while addressing a public meeting, said that the three agriculture Bills were simply “black laws” for farmers. He stated that the Congress party was a party of farmers and had always stood with them whenever they needed. He claimed that, in all the three Bills, none of the provisions made favoured the farmers. These were all “corporate-friendly Bills”, he added. He claimed that the Congress government led by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had waived loans amounting to Rs11.6 crore of 27 lakh farmers.