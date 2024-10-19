 Mortal Remains Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Reach Maihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMortal Remains Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Reach Maihar

Mortal Remains Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Reach Maihar

Srishti's family, friends, and local residents, who had been anxiously waiting for her final rites, gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Mortal Remains Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Reach Maihar |

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): The body of Srishti Sharma, an MBBS student who died in a road accident in Russia ten days ago, arrived in Maihar on Saturday. Srishti's family, friends, and local residents, who had been anxiously waiting for her final rites, gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects.

Srishti, the daughter of Dr Ramkumar Sharma and Mamta Sharma from Maihar, was pursuing her MBBS in Russia. Her body was transported from New Delhi to Satna via a special flight, from where it was taken to her hometown, Maihar. Anticipating a large crowd, the local administration and police had put precautionary measures in place.

Read Also
Body Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Flown To Delhi; Will Be Brought To Her Home Town Maihar,...
article-image

Leaders from various parties, including BJP District President Kamlesh Suhane, SDM Vikas Singh, and Tehsildar Jitendra Patel, visited the Sharma family to offer their condolences. A medical team from Maihar Civil Hospital supervised the opening of the coffin, following official protocols, and the entire process was recorded on video.

Srishti had lost her life in a car accident in Russia’s Blagoveshchensky district while on a tour with six other students. The car tyre burst, causing it to hit a parapet and overturn. Srishti was thrown from the car and succumbed to serious head injuries on the spot. The news of her death reached her family through a fellow student at Bashkir University.  

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Launches Girder On Southern Arm Of Mith Chowky Flyover In Malad West
Mumbai: BMC Launches Girder On Southern Arm Of Mith Chowky Flyover In Malad West
Mumbai Airport Bomb Threats: 6 Flights Targeted, All Hoax Calls & Messages Confirmed By Authorities
Mumbai Airport Bomb Threats: 6 Flights Targeted, All Hoax Calls & Messages Confirmed By Authorities
‘She Is One Hundred Percent..’: Krystle Dsouza Says THIS About Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai Costar Nia Sharma
‘She Is One Hundred Percent..’: Krystle Dsouza Says THIS About Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai Costar Nia Sharma
ED Issues Circular Asking Officers To Ensure Statements Of Individuals Summoned Under PMLA Takes Place During Office Hours
ED Issues Circular Asking Officers To Ensure Statements Of Individuals Summoned Under PMLA Takes Place During Office Hours

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Updates: Pawandeep’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience; Indonesian Artistes Present...

Bhopal Updates: Pawandeep’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience; Indonesian Artistes Present...

Mortal Remains Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Reach Maihar

Mortal Remains Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Reach Maihar

Good News! Government Staff To Get Salary On October 28, CM Mohan Yadav Issues Instructions

Good News! Government Staff To Get Salary On October 28, CM Mohan Yadav Issues Instructions

MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 20; BJP gives tickets to Bharvaga...

MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 20; BJP gives tickets to Bharvaga...

MP: Man Locks Elderly Mother Inside Room Of House In Nishatpura To Head Outstation, Woman Dies

MP: Man Locks Elderly Mother Inside Room Of House In Nishatpura To Head Outstation, Woman Dies