Mortal Remains Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Reach Maihar |

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): The body of Srishti Sharma, an MBBS student who died in a road accident in Russia ten days ago, arrived in Maihar on Saturday. Srishti's family, friends, and local residents, who had been anxiously waiting for her final rites, gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects.

Srishti, the daughter of Dr Ramkumar Sharma and Mamta Sharma from Maihar, was pursuing her MBBS in Russia. Her body was transported from New Delhi to Satna via a special flight, from where it was taken to her hometown, Maihar. Anticipating a large crowd, the local administration and police had put precautionary measures in place.

Leaders from various parties, including BJP District President Kamlesh Suhane, SDM Vikas Singh, and Tehsildar Jitendra Patel, visited the Sharma family to offer their condolences. A medical team from Maihar Civil Hospital supervised the opening of the coffin, following official protocols, and the entire process was recorded on video.

Srishti had lost her life in a car accident in Russia’s Blagoveshchensky district while on a tour with six other students. The car tyre burst, causing it to hit a parapet and overturn. Srishti was thrown from the car and succumbed to serious head injuries on the spot. The news of her death reached her family through a fellow student at Bashkir University.