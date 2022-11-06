Morena: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar visits Morena, calls on kin of deceased

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar visited Morena district on Friday night to express condolences following death of people who died in two separate incidents that occurred in October 2022, officials said on Saturday.

Tomar called on the kin of the deceased who lost their lives in the catastrophic firecracker warehouse blast that occurred in Banmore in Morena district on the morning of October 20.

Consoling the kin, Tomar stated that he and the state government would lend all the support to family. He added that state chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also expressed grief over the death of the victims and has extended support towards the family.

Minister Tomar then visited the house of kin of the victims who succumbed to injuries in a road accident, which took place on the highway, near Noorabad police station. He paid tributes to departed souls and consoled their families.

Chairman of Minorities and Backward Classes Finance Development Corporation Raghuraj Kansana, district BJP president Yogesh Pal Gupta, former Zila panchayat president Hameer Singh Patel and other administrative officials were also present on the occasion.