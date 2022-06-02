Morena: Two Ganja smugglers clad in police uniform arrested in district; confiscated around 1.25 quintal Ganja from spot

Morena: (Madhya Pradesh): Two Ganja smugglers clad in police uniform were arrested by Chinnoni police of the district on Thursday. The police also confiscated around 1.25 quintal Ganja worth Rs 12 Lakh, two expensive mobile phones and a luxury vehicle worth Rs 21 lakh from the spot.

According to reports, the action was taken based on a tip off. The police had information that two people along with ganja were travelling in a new SUV out of which one person was in the uniform of Uttar Pradesh Police.

Acting on the information, Chinnoni police and team chased the SUV and caught it near Tindokhar canal.

When the police interrogated, the accused were identified as Pradeep (33), a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana and Savish (35), a resident of Jakhoda, Haryana.

Pradeep was in the uniform of UP Police, he described himself as a police personnel of Mathura police.

The police, however, took them into custody and brought them to the police station. The police checked the vehicle and found 25 parcels of ganja kept in it.

Police station in charge Avinash Rathore said that a case was registered under the Narcotics act against both the accused and further proceedings were on.

