MORENA: Three killed in motorcycle collision in Madhya Pradesh's district

Morena: Three persons of a family, including a two-year-old girl, were killed when their motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Wednesday.

The vehicles collided with each other near Kutravali village, about 50 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday night, said Sabalgarh's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) S V Raghuvanshi.

A 24-year-old man, his aunt and his two-year-old cousin were killed on the spot, while a 34-year-old man riding the other two-wheeler sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Morena, the official said.

The deceased were travelling to Damenjar village from Sabalgarh when the accident took place, he said. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family after post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.