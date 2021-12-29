Morena: Passenger bus rammed into dumper amid dense fog

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus rammed into a stationary dumper because of less visibility caused by dense fog near Jigani village under Basaiya police station area, Morena district on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, more than half dozen passengers suffered injuries in the incident. The conditions of three passengers out of them were serious.

The bus was returning back to Morena from Bhind district and it rammed into the dumber from the backside.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and called the ambulance. The injured passengers were admitted to the district hospital.

The three seriously injured passengers were referred to Jayarogya hospital, Gwalior.

Notably, It has been raining lightly in the Gwalior Chambal zone for the last 48 hours. There has been a significant drop in the temperature because of which the city faces less visibility.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 01:18 PM IST