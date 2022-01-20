Morena: Celebrating firing in wedding party kills one person, injures another

Morena/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed, while another suffered severe injuries in celebratory firing at a marriage function in Ambah town of Morena district, sources said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Dropadi Marriage Garden in Ambah on Wednesday night, sources added.

According to reports, the deceased identified Hari Tomar was standing near Rajesh Khatik, who runs a catering business. Khatik had a contract for the wedding ceremony's catering.

Two bullets hit Tomar and Khatik, who fell on the ground. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Tomar succumbed to injuries. Khatik is undergoing treatment in critical condition, sources said.

The police said that a case of murder and attempt to murder had been registered against unidentified persons and investigation was on.

“We have obtained videos from wedding videographers and are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused,” a senior police officer said.

