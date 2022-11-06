Morena: Nodal officers tasked to bring farmers to agricultural fair

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Nodal officers have been asked to bring farmers to the three-day agricultural fair. The nodal officers were told to ensure that the farmers reach stadium by 9.30 am on November 11.

"Apart from farmers, no other person should come to agricultural fair. If I see such a person at the fair, then I will inquire. If he says he is not a farmer, then strict action will be taken against official concerned,” collector B Karthikeyan told officials.

He issued directives to officials posted at the block and panchayat level, heads of the agriculture, horticulture, veterinary, and fisheries departments, to make agriculture fair a success. The meeting was organised at collectorate on Saturday.

"The nodal officers will be responsible for food and water facilities at the fair. All the SDMs will submit the information of all the nodal officers to me by Sunday. I don't want any kind of negligence in agriculture fair," he added.