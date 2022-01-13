Morena: Man dumps tonnes of garbage on rooftop to throw his brother out from parental property

Morena/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a man dumped tonnes of garbage on rooftop to oust his brother from parental property in Morena district.

It took a whole day for municipal officials to remove the garbage from the rooftop, an official said.

They used five tractor-trolleys, a JCB Machine and nearly 20 employees to complete the work.

The incident was reported in Sadar Bazar locality of the city on Wednesday. It came to light when the man's brother and neighbours lodged a complaint before Morena Municipal Corporation’s commissioner that awful smells were emitting out from the rooftop.

When the commissioner sent a team of municipal corporation to check, they were shocked to see the heap of garbage.

According to information, Yogesh Pal Gupta lives on the ground floor of his parental house, while his brother lives on the second floor of the building. Both of them are having a property dispute. As Yogesh has access to the rooftop, he started storing garbage there.

The neighbours say that Yogesh wakes up early in the morning and collects garbage from the locality and packs them in polybags for years. No one was aware that he was dumping in on the rooftop.

Health officer of Morena Municipal Corporation, Jagdish said that prima-facie it seemed to be a case of property dispute. “He might also have some health issues. We have advised his family members to consult doctors,” he said.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:45 PM IST