Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

Morena: Lightning hits minor boy, dies on spot

FP News Service
Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy died after lightning hit him in Chhonda village under civil line police station area, Morena on Saturday.

The minor boy was identified as Prayansh and he was playing outside his house during the incident.

According to the local residents, Prayansh was playing cricket match along with his friends like other days. Suddenly it started raining with thunderstorm and lightning. Meanwhile a lightning wave hit Prayansh and he fell down on the ground.

As soon as the family members saw him, they immediately rushed towards him and took him to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to reports, Prayansh was a single child of his parents. Notably, it has been raining in the area for the last three days.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
