Morena: Infuriated after wife fails to deliver son, man burns and breaks her leg

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly assaulted his wife with a burning wood stick and fractured her leg in Morena district on Sunday evening. The accused was reportedly upset with his wife as she gave birth to second daughter. Their minor daughter also received burn injuries in the attack.

The incident was reported at village Dharmjeet Ka Pura. The police have registered a case and started investigation. According to information, Preeti Gurjar got married to Sonu Gurjar in 2015. The couple have two daughters. The second girl was born a year back.

Sonu and his parents wanted a son as a second child. The victim, in her complaint to police, claimed that Sonu and his family members started torturing her soon after birth of their second daughter. They also drove her out of house, she claimed.

Sources said Preeti returned to in-laws’ house 20 days back after Sonu promised that he and his family members will not torture her. The victim told police that Sonu attacked her with burning wood stick. He also fractured her leg and locked her in a room.

Some villagers informed victim's parents who rescued her. They took her to the Civil Lines police station in Morena and lodged a complaint. Civil Lines police station incharge Vinay Yadav said a case has been registered against three accused. Further investigation is on.