Morena: Independent councillor’s husband assaulted, stone pelting follows dispute

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Disputes were reported during urban bodies presidents post elections in Ambah and Jaura.

In Ambah, Congress workers shouted slogans. The police stopped the workers who went ahead by breaking barricades to enter the municipal council office.

Congress's district working president Madhuraj Tomar had an altercation with the police. BJP and Congress workers came face to face as soon as the presidential election was announced. Slogans from both sides were followed by stone pelting.

The police had to work hard to control the stone pelting incident that lasted for about 15 minutes.

They chased the miscreants on the streets using mild force.

Similarly, the independent councillor’s husband Ashok Garg was beaten up in Joura over the dispute. Ashok Garg has been a BJP functionary. After not getting the councillor's ticket, he rebelled and fielded his wife as an independent candidate from ward number 7 of Jaura. A video of the incident went viral on social media.