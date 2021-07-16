Morena gets 2nd oxygen plant, capacity to produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An oxygen plant has been set up in Morena ahead of the anticipated third wave of Covid-19. The plant has the capacity to produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute. This is the second oxygen plant in the district.

Union agriculture minister and Morena MP Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the plant on Thursday. The new establishment has been set up in the premises of the district hospital Morena to make it more accessible to the most part of the population in need.

The project has been launched by JK Tyre Industries in Banmore industrial area. During inauguration, Tomar said it was in the hands of people to stay safe from the new Delta plus variant of the virus. The government was preparing in advance to counter the effects of the probable spread, he said.

Tomar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their support in setting up a second plant for people of Morena.

He also flagged off 19 ambulances provided to the district hospital by Mahindra and Mahindra company. Six of the ambulances will be given to Morena while four to serve the people of Sheopur.

The doctors, medics and sanitary staff at the hospital were felicitated during the event for their dedicated service during the pandemic as corona warriors.