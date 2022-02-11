Morena: Elderly couple murdered in district

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple was murdered with a sharp edge weapon in Buddha Ka Pura village under Banmore police station in Morena, the police said on Friday.

Those who died were identified as Siyaram Rathore (48) and his wife Asha Rathore. According to reports, Siyaram was a trader of buffaloes and he was living here along with his family. He had two sons and both were married. Siyaram used to live with his younger son. The elder son and his wife used to live in separate rooms in the same house.

The elder son was a truck driver and he was not at home on the day of the incident. After having dinner on Thursday night, the elderly couple went to sleep in their room. But in the morning they did not wake up, after which the younger son went to check on them. As soon as he opened the door, he saw their bodies and started screaming. On hearing the noise, the neighbours gathered there and informed the police about the incident.

Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and called the forensic experts team to the spot. Angry over the incident, the kin along with the villagers had blocked the highway by keeping the bodies on it.

On getting the information about the blockage of highway, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ashutosh Bargi also rushed to the spot. The police, however, cleared the highway after convincing them and sent the bodies for the post mortem to Nurabad hospital.

According to the police, in the preliminary investigation it came to fore that there had been a dispute regarding property with the elder son. The police, however, took the son and daughter-in-law of the deceased to the police station for interrogation. A probe into the matter was on.

