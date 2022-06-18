Morena: Deface property, face penal action

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The District Collector B Karthikeyan, who is also the District Election Officer, has warned of stern action against candidates contesting in civic body polls, whose posters will be used to deface government and public properties such as electric posts and telephone posts, besides roads.

The defacement squad will remove such posters and the expense incurred for the action will be levied from the candidate. If the defacement on roads damages the tarring, the candidates will have to pay for re-tarring. The fine will be included in the total election expenditure of the candidates.

If the expenses go beyond the set limit, the candidature will be cancelled. The public have been requested to inform the nearest police station for any instance of such defacement. Apart from being penalised, FIR would also be lodged against the candidate concerned.

