e-Paper Get App

Morena: Deface property, face penal action

The defacement squad will remove such posters and the expense incurred for the action will be levied from the candidate.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11:23 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The District Collector B Karthikeyan, who is also the District Election Officer, has warned of stern action against candidates contesting in civic body polls, whose posters will be used to deface government and public properties such as electric posts and telephone posts, besides roads.

The defacement squad will remove such posters and the expense incurred for the action will be levied from the candidate. If the defacement on roads damages the tarring, the candidates will have to pay for re-tarring. The fine will be included in the total election expenditure of the candidates.

If the expenses go beyond the set limit, the candidature will be cancelled. The public have been requested to inform the nearest police station for any instance of such defacement. Apart from being penalised, FIR would also be lodged against the candidate concerned.

Read Also
Morena: 8th International Yoga Day to be celebrated
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMorena: Deface property, face penal action

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Only 1% of sowing took place so far due to scarcity of rainfall

Maharashtra: Only 1% of sowing took place so far due to scarcity of rainfall

Agnipath protest: War of words breaks out between JDU and BJP in Bihar

Agnipath protest: War of words breaks out between JDU and BJP in Bihar

Afghan Sikh among 2 killed in terror strike on gurdwara in Kabul

Afghan Sikh among 2 killed in terror strike on gurdwara in Kabul

Agnipath protests: Centre offers sops to dispel misgivings

Agnipath protests: Centre offers sops to dispel misgivings

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Kuortane Games with throw of 86.69m

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Kuortane Games with throw of 86.69m