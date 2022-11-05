Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisory on cardiac problems

Representative Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Civil surgeon of Morena district hospital Dr Vinod Gupta issued advisory on cardiac problems on Friday. He suggested measures to be taken to identify cardiac ailments at an early stage and take preventive measures to safeguard from conditions like heart attacks, heart failures etc.

He said that due to unbalanced diet, people often fall victim to cardiac ailments after crossing the age of 40 years. He said that the cardiac ailments have now become so common that even the children are not being spared of them. He underlined the fact that of the number of deaths recorded in the country per year, most of them occur due to unhealthy heart.

He further shed light on the preliminary symptoms of heart diseases, which predominantly include pain in neck, shoulders, joints and chest, pink coloured cough during common cold, uneasiness in inhalation, sweating frequently, swollen legs, feeling dizzy.

Research Medical Officer Dr Surendra Gurjar has appealed to people ro frequently go for health check-up at Morena district hospital for timely diagnosis and treatment.