Morena: Case registered against 5 for filching govt money

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against five officials for filching government funds, official sources said on Saturday.

The financial irregularities, related to sale of tender forms for construction work that was to be done by PWD, were committed 11 years ago, but the case was registered after a court recently issued an order for it.

At that time, a woman had filed a petition in a court in connection with the irregularities.

According to reports, a sum of Rs 1, 58, 000 was collected against the sale of tender forms issued from June 2, 2011 to August 9 for construction work in Nagar Palika.

There was a dispute between the contractors and the then city administration. The petition was filed against sub-engineer KK Sharma, health officer Ramesh Chandra Verma, clerks Damodar Sharma, Ramveer Sharma and Shivcharan Dandotia.

The court asked the police to register an FIR against those five persons under the Anti-Corruption Act.

Inspector of Kotwali Yogendra Singh Jadoun said that Kalpana Sharma had filed the petition.

One of the accused KK Sharma is posted to Municipal Corporation as an assistant engineer, Jadoun said.

Nevertheless, health officer passed away and clerks Damodar and Ramveer retired and another accused Shivcharan Dandotia is still in jail.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 12:24 AM IST