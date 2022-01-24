Morena: Car falls in canal, two youth die, two sustain injuries

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A car fell into a canal in which two youth died and two sustained severe injuries near Sunhara Road, Sabalgarh in Morena district, the police said on Monday.

Those who died were identified as Sonu Parmar and Saurabh. According to reports, the youths were going to attend a wedding function and there were a total of four youths in the car.

As soon as the vehicle reached near Sunhara Road, they were passing nearby the canal. The driver of the vehicle lost control and the vehicle fell into the overflowing canal.

On getting the information about the sinking of the car, two youths of the nearby village jumped into the water to rescue the youths. They took out two youth alive and two youth drowned in the incident.

Later, the police also reached the spot and sent the bodies for an autopsy. The injured youths were admitted to a hospital in Sabalgarh and their treatment was on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:23 PM IST