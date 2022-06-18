e-Paper Get App

Morena: 8th International Yoga Day to be celebrated

Principal Secretary Prateek Hajela has given necessary directives to the district collector in this regard as mass yoga would be organised at district headquarter on this day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 01:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The eighth edition of International Yoga Day (IDY) to be celebrated with the theme, Yoga For Humanity, in Morena district on June 21.

Principal Secretary Prateek Hajela has given necessary directives to the district collector in this regard as mass yoga would be organised at district headquarter on this day. Live telecast of the addressing speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would also be made during the event.

The live telecast timing of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan would be from 6:30am to 6:40am followed by telecast of message by Prime Minister Modi from 7am. Later to this mass yoga would be performed. Special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of Yoga education in schools would also be in focus.

Read Also
Morena: Bus overturns in Chambal canal, man with 8 year grandson dead, 20 injured
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMorena: 8th International Yoga Day to be celebrated

RECENT STORIES

Flood situation critical in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh

Flood situation critical in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh

Agnipath scheme row: Haryana govt suspends mobile internet, SMS services for next 24 hours

Agnipath scheme row: Haryana govt suspends mobile internet, SMS services for next 24 hours

Mumbai: Underground water holding tank at Milan subway will be functional from next week

Mumbai: Underground water holding tank at Milan subway will be functional from next week

Mumbai: Adani Electricity's Central Disaster Control Centre to start this month to address any...

Mumbai: Adani Electricity's Central Disaster Control Centre to start this month to address any...

Mumbai: BG Kher Marg to be open for traffic by December end

Mumbai: BG Kher Marg to be open for traffic by December end