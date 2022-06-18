Morena: 8th International Yoga Day to be celebrated

Representative Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The eighth edition of International Yoga Day (IDY) to be celebrated with the theme, Yoga For Humanity, in Morena district on June 21.

Principal Secretary Prateek Hajela has given necessary directives to the district collector in this regard as mass yoga would be organised at district headquarter on this day. Live telecast of the addressing speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would also be made during the event.

The live telecast timing of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan would be from 6:30am to 6:40am followed by telecast of message by Prime Minister Modi from 7am. Later to this mass yoga would be performed. Special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of Yoga education in schools would also be in focus.