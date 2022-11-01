Morena: 12,000 farmers to take training at agricultural fair

Representative photo |

Morena(Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Agriculture is organising a three-day agricultural fair under guidance of Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from November 11 to 13. It will be organised Police Parade Ground.

A training camp for farmers will be organised at the fair so that farming becomes profitable and the financial condition of the farmers can improve. The district administration is arranging to train 12,000 farmers from Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Gwalior and Shivpuri districts. At the training, new tips will be given to the farmers to increase progress concerning agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry.

Cultural programs will be organised on November 12 in which trainers Tarunendu Singh, Yogendra Singh and others will provide training on nano urea and drone. Anil Kashyap and Bharat Aumula and others will provide training on FPO formation process.