More than 65 hours passes away for rescue operation, Tanmay yet to be rescued

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): More than 65 hours have passed when six years old boy Tanmay accidentally fell inside the bore well in Mandavi village of Betul district but he is yet to be retrieved by the rescuers. When this report was being filed, rescue work was still underway.

Sources said that as the progress of the tunnel being dug with the help of drill machines was hampered by the mudslide, hence now efforts are being made to do digging manually. It’s learnt that three feet more digging work has been left out to reach till 40 feet level of bore well.

It’s being said that Tanmay is stuck at the depth of 40 feet in a 400 feet deep bore well. Collector Amanbir Singh, SP Shimala Prasad and other senior officers of the district are constantly monitoring the rescue operation.

In the meantime, parents of Tanmay have levelled a question mark on the rescue operation by saying that if the son of any big person has met such fate then he could have been rescued within a short span of time.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself is also keeping a close eye on the rescue operation and officials are regularly briefing him about the progress of the rescue operation.

The body movement of Tanmay had stopped long ago. Sources said that district administration has deployed a team of doctors at the spot so that when Tanmay is taken out from the bore well, he can immediately get the necessary medical treatment.

