More than 4500 Gandhi Chaupals organised: Congress

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): More than 4500 Gandhi Chaupals have been organized across the state so far to hold discussions on Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts and philosophy, as per the Congress.

At Dewanganj's Chaupal former minister Sajjan Singh Verma while discussing truth and non-violence said Gandhi's path in the era when the whole world was troubled during the World War-I Gandhi worked on the path of peace and non-violence. He knew that the people of India had neither money nor weapons nor organizations to fight the British.

Bhupendra Gupta, in-charge of Gandhi Chaupal programme, described Gandhi's Gram Swaraj philosophy as the true path of self-reliance and said the country would become prosperous only with prosperity of villages. “Today there is a need to provide work to the farmers and unemployed. Inflation and unemployment are the enemies of the country”, he said.

The keynote speaker of the program, former minister Mukesh Nayak, described Gandhi as a ‘Yug Purush’ and said the title of Mahatma was given to him by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhash Chand Bose addressed him as the father of the nation.

