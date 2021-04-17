More than 11,000 on Bhopal's streets, Deen Dayal Rasoi feeds 1,100

Bhopal: The Deen Dayal Rasoi programme of Bhopal Municipal Corporation has been feeding about 1,100 homeless through three Rasois across the city. However, there remains over 11,000 stranded population who are not approached by the corporation as the unprecedented seven-day curfew extends for one more week in the state capital.

The mobile van service of Deen Dayal Rasoi has been suspended in view of the lockdown, making things extremely difficult. The curfew that followed the 60-hour lockdown from Friday 6 pm to Monday 6 am last week has now been extended till April 26. The Deen Dayal Rasoi programme has been feeding the homeless during these very difficult times. But the programme run by Bhopal Municipal Corporation satiates hunger of only about 1,100 people a day.

The 2011 census had reported 9,281 homeless in the city and it has been 10 years since then. Housing and Land Rights in India, in its report, says India cannot have an accurate data on the number of street-dwellers.

A former commissioner of the corporation, however, has told Free Press that the number of street-dwellers has now reached over 11,000. As the second wave of corona virus hits the state, there is an undocumented multitude that has nowhere to go and no help to satiate their hunger. While all of Bhopal will remain shut, the homeless will have to stay back on the streets, waiting for someone who could give them food and succour.