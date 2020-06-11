More rains in MP, monsoon to arrive next week

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh around June 20. State continued to record pre-Monsoon activities during the last 24 hours. IMD Senior Officer GD Mishra said, “The condition is quite favourable as moisture feeding is continue from Bay of Bengal. Monsoon may arrive between June 15 and 22 in Madhya Pradesh.

Cloudy weather prevailed with traces of rain in Bhopal on Thursday.

The pre-monsoon activities continue in the state with many parts receiving rains. Ratlam recorded 34mm, Mandla 18mm, Narsingpur 15mm, Hoshangabad 8mm rainfall. Raisen recorded 4mm, Ujjain 4.4mm, Betul 4mm and Umaria 2mm rainfall in last 24 hours.

As per the meteorological department, Low pressure area now lies over westcentral and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal-off north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha coasts with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km AMSL and tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west-north-westwards.

Other cyclonic circulations now lies over south Gujarat between 0.9 km and 3.1 km AMSL and south Chhattisgarh at 1.5 km AMSL with trough passing through this till circulation associated with low pressure area in Bay of Bengal.