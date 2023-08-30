Monthly Installment Amount Of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana Will Be Deposited In The Accounts Of Sisters On September 10

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has greeted the Ladli Bahnas of the state on the pious festival of Raksha Bandhan. The CM said that efforts are being made day and night for the socio-economic and political empowerment of the sisters. CM Shri Chouhan said that the amount of the upcoming monthly installment of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana will be deposited in the accounts of the sisters on September 10.

Chouhan said that I have resolved to bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the sisters and fill their homes with happiness. Work is being done constantly for the honour and safety of the sisters.

Further he said that women empowerment is the mission of my life. I will not let tears remain in the eyes of any sister. On the holy festival of Rakhi, I wish that the lives of our sisters be full of joy and happiness.

